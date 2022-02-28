Auxier Asset Management Has $991,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,875,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

