Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $21.87 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,866,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of SciPlay as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.18. 2,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

