430,690 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 430,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Glaukos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after acquiring an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Glaukos by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

