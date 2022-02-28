Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 156,326 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.40 and a 200 day moving average of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

