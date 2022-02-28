Cape ANN Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple stock opened at $163.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

