Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.46. 11,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,664. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.41. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 89.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.