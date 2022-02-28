Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 49.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $121.41. 18,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $89.83 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

