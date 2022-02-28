HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.6% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.27% of CDW worth $65,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.86. 7,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

