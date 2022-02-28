HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.08% of AON worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.69. 11,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,326. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $221.82 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

