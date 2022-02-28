Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,282,660 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.