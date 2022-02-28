First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 688 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter.
Stoneridge stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,239. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
