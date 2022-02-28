MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 3.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.92. 6,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,573. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

