First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $195,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $564.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,583 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,100. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

