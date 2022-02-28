First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 246 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD remained flat at $$70.48 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

