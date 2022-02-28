Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $18.68

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $20.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 33,373 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $174,879.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,501. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

