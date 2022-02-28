Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 9077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

