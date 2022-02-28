Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.80

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 9077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.19 million, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%.
About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
