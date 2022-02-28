First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.13

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 13947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 310,657 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,866,000.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

