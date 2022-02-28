First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 78 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.97 and its 200-day moving average is $417.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.52 and a 52 week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

