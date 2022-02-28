First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 76 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $134.40. 971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.49 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.