Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Devon Energy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 390,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 70,525 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $56.43. 104,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,216,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

