1,200 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.