Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.73

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.73 and last traded at $98.41, with a volume of 5883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hess by 35.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,143,000 after purchasing an additional 439,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hess by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Hess by 14.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

