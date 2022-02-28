Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 8.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 111,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 240,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.