Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Trading Up 40%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) shares shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.77. 1,532,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 170,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$206.48 million and a P/E ratio of 15.71.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

