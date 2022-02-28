Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.32. 9,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,174. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

