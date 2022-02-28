Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $61.38 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges.

Get Hyperion alerts:

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

