Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after acquiring an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,671. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $31.02.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

