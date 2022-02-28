Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after buying an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after buying an additional 734,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after buying an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after buying an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.75. 64,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,890,780. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.