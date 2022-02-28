Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 188.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 99,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.44. 907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

