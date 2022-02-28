Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 951 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

RODM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,103. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73.

