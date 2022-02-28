Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,103,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.78. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

