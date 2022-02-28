Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CGJTF stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.33. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 329. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $113.90 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

