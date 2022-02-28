Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TSE:BNE traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.26. 19,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,902. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

