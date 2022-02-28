Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 746 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.