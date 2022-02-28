Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.53. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.