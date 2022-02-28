Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.