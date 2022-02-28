The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.98. 19,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,449. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

