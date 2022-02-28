Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,770. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

