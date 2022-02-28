Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its position in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $314.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.38. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $244.44 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

