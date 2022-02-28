Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 0.9% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,222. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

