MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 5.9% on Analyst Downgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. MannKind traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.56. 35,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,928,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $638.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

