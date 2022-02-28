CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 439,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,359,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

