Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC opened at $93.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

