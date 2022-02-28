Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. 193,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,777,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.