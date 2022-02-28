Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Position Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

