Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,312 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,837,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

