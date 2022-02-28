Cambridge Trust Co. Has $14.84 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.