Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 2,333 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,795 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 62.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,952. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

