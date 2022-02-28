Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 10,964 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. 19,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

