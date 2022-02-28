Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COVA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 180.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 287,044 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

